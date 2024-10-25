Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twelve-times Isle of Man TT podium finisher Conor Cummins has joined Ulster team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing for the major road races in 2025.

​The 38-year-old’s signature has been described as a ‘mark of intent’ by team principal and former racer John Burrows, who says the Dungannon-based squad is looking to step up a level next year.

His racing programme includes selected rounds of the National Superstock 1000 Championship, the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Armoy, while the Tandragee 100 – should it return to the calendar next year – is also a possibility.

Cummins replaces England’s Dominic Herbertson in Burrows’ team and will ride top-spec BMW M1000RR machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

Manx rider Conor Cummins with Burrrows Engineering/RK Racing team principal John Burrows

The Ramsey man will also contest the Supersport races, although his machinery is yet to be officially confirmed.

A proven TT contender at the highest level, Cummins is eager to recapture his best form after two underwhelming years by his standards.

He recorded his quickest lap of the Mountain Course in 2022 at 133.116mph on his way to second place in the Superstock race on Clive Padgett’s Honda – the sixth fastest official TT lap ever.

However, illness thwarted his prospects in 2023 while the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider withdrew from the TT in June with three races, including the Senior, remaining, citing a lack of confidence after a tough week.

Ramsey man Conor Cummins will with the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW he will ride in 2025

Now, the former factory Honda rider – who was a permanent fixture on the podium in all but one of the Superbike and Senior races at the TT held between 2018 and 2022 – is excited by the prospect of a fresh challenge after a decade on Honda machinery.

It's a prospect that has also whetted the appetite of team boss Burrows.

“It’s a different kind of signing for the team in 2025 but having Conor on board is something we’re all massively excited about,” Burrows said.

“We’ve known each other since 2006 when I was racing, and Conor was getting his first taste of the Irish roads, and we’ve remained friends ever since.

"I never thought I’d be having a conversation with him about signing for the team, but I’m delighted it’s now official. It’s a mark of intent for us to sign someone of Conor’s calibre.”

Burrows added that while his team has earned a reputation for bringing through new talent, he is now taking a different approach with an established name.

“We’ve been known for nurturing young talent and I’m proud of the riders we’ve had on our bikes over the years, many of whom have gone on to great things, but we want results as well,” he continued.

"Davey (Todd) proved what we can do as a team when he finished second at last year’s Macau Grand Prix and we’re hoping to have similar performances now at the TT.

"The fire has well and firmly been lit inside Conor again and he’s a point to prove. He knows he needs to be riding regularly, and we’ll give him all the tools he needs.

“Having Conor on board also strengthens our ties to the Island, with Charlotte Richardson our title sponsor from RK Racing being Manx, too. She keeps the wheels turning, so it’s a nice tie up for all parties.

“As a team, we’re delighted to have such a quality rider with us and everything about it feels right. It’s a good fit for everyone and as a team we’re delighted to have signed Conor.”

Cummins, whose last TT podium was a third-place finish in the 2022 Senior, said he was embarking on a ‘complete reset’ in his career.

"John and I go back a long way from when I competed against him on the Irish roads and I’ve got a lot of respect for him, both as a rider and a team manager, so I’m ecstatic to have signed for the Burrows Engineering by RK Racing team,” Cummins said.

“I’ve obviously spent a lot of time on Honda machinery so the BMW will be a new challenge, but I’ve seen at close quarters just how strong a package it is – the results at the TT speak for themselves – and having had a brief spin on the FHO Racing BMW at Armoy, I’m excited about riding John’s bike.

“The machinery is going to be of the best quality and it’s a complete reset for me and a new chapter in my career,” he added. “There’s no pressure from the team and John just wants me to enjoy riding his bike but we both have goals we want to achieve as well.

"The results won’t be given to me, and we’ll need to work hard but getting back on the TT podium is where I want to be. The programme is all set, and I know where I’ll be riding and when so I’m really excited about our 2025 prospects.”