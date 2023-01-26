Four of the top names set to battle it out in May are already confirmed among the special guests, including Glenn Irwin, Alastair Seeley, Peter Hickman and Davey Todd.

The event will be held at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine on the evening of February 15.

Newly crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year Irwin is chasing a seventh consecutive Superbike success this year after making the switch back to Paul Bird’s PBM Ducati team.

The Carrickfergus man has won three races at the North West 200 on Ducati machinery in the past, clinching a maiden Superbike success in 2017 and winning both races in 2018.

Fellow Ulsterman Seeley is the most successful rider ever at the event and added another three wins to his tally last year, clinching a Superstock double and wrapping up victory in the first Supersport race on the IFS Yamaha machines to extend his haul to 27 wins.

Englishman Hickman has won Superbike races at the Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix but a coveted triumph in the premier class has so far eluded him around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

However, he set a new outright lap record in 2022 and will be targeting the top step on the FHO Racing BMW M1000RR.

Hot property Todd won a wet Supersport race at the North West 200 in 2019 and finished as the runner-up four times last year. He will again line up as one of the favourites after re-signing for the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda squad.

Always a hit with the fans, the popular launch night will be hosted by Claire McCollum and Stephen Watson.

There will be ample opportunities for fans to meet the riders, take selfies and obtain autographs.

Admission is by ticket only and a limited number of tickets priced £10 each are now on sale for the biggest race launch of the year.

These can be purchased online by visiting the official NW200 website at http://www.northwest200.org/meet-the-stars/