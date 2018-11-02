Top road racing prospect Davey Todd in hot demand for 2019

Sensational Isle of Man TT newcomer Davey Todd is weighing up his options for 2019 after attracting plenty of attention from many of the top teams in the international road racing paddock.

The 23-year-old was a revelation this year as he made his full debut on the roads with John Burrows’ Dungannon-based B.E. Racing team.

Road racing prospect Davey Todd with John Burrows at the Southern 100 in July.

Todd became the fastest newcomer ever at the North West 200 with a lap of 119.3mph but it was at the TT where he really caused a stir, posting the second quickest lap ever by a Mountain Course rookie at 128.379mph and finishing ninth in the Senior race. Only Peter Hickman, who set a new lap record at over 135mph on his way to Senior TT glory in June, has lapped the course faster as a newcomer, clocking 129.104mph in 2014.

Todd’s results also included a brace of 12th place finishes in the Supersport class, 10th in the Superstock race and 16th in the Superbike event, which was his first TT race.

The Saltburn-by-the-Sea rider, who also shone at the Southern 100 and was a regular podium finisher at the Irish National road races, is set to join a new team next year after a memorable season with Burrows’ outfit.

“I had an absolutely incredible season from start to finish and it was just so far from what I expected, especially coming in as a newcomer,” Todd told the News Letter.

“I obviously wanted to do well but whilst I had expected to go well at the Irish Nationals, I actually went better at the places where I didn’t expect to do so well, like the big internationals.

“I had a great North West and TT, and I had really good pace at the ‘Ulster,’ but obviously I crashed. I also had a really good Southern 100 as well, so it was just an incredible season and obviously I couldn’t have done it without the brilliant team that I had behind me,” he added.

“That is why I was desperate to be with those guys coming into the season and fortunately John (Burrows) gave me the opportunity. I’m grateful that he did, because I think it enabled me to do what I’ve done this year.”

The British Supermoto star is in hot demand for 2019 and Todd says he has been humbled by the options he has before him.

“I’ve nothing sorted yet but I’ve had talks with a lot of really good people and hopefully we can get things worked out,” he said.

“I have so many options available that I honestly never expected to have, so that’s what has made it really difficult for me.

“But at the same time of course I’m so grateful to have these kind of opportunities and it’s definitely looking like it’s going to be a really good season next year, whichever option I take.

“Hopefully, we will get things worked out as soon as possible whichever way I go and I’m really excited already about getting going next season, and I’ve not even finished this season yet,” added Todd.

“I want the best possible bike and team behind me, so it’s down to making the right decision in that sense and that’s something I’ll be taking a little time over to consider.”

Todd will make his debut at the Macau Grand Prix this month, where he will ride for the Penz13 BMW team alongside Derek Sheils and Danny Webb.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to it and I’ll try and prepare in the best way that I can by watching on-board footage and trying to learn as much as I can before I go.

“I want to try and continue the form I’ve had this year but also in the same safe way that I’ve approached all the other events.”