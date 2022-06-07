Tragic Isle of Man TT racer Davy Morgan was on verge of retirement until Covid-19 pandemic led to a change of heart

The 52-year-old was an ever-present in the Irish road racing paddocks during a career that spanned almost three decades.

Tragically, Davy lost his life following a crash on the final lap of Monday’s Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT after an incident at the 27th Milestone on the Mountain section.

His death has sent shockwaves through the close-knit motorcycle racing community, particularly in Northern Ireland but also at the TT, where he raced every year since his debut in 2002.

Saintfield man Davy Morgan was killed in a crash at the Isle of Man TT on Monday.

A 250cc winner at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, Davy was contemplating quitting road racing in recent years, but in an interview with the News Letter in October 2020 he revealed how the enforced break from the sport had led him to change his mind.

“I’ve actually been contemplating quitting road racing for the past couple of years, but Covid has given me the opportunity to see what it would be like without motorbikes,” Davy said at the time.

“I’m glad I had that chance because if I had decided that I was finished and sold the bikes and everything else I’d have been kicking myself – if I feel like I feel now – because the whole infrastructure would have been gone and it would be so difficult to start again.

“Being away from racing has given me the chance to reflect on what motorbike racing means to me, so I have no desire to retire from the sport for a while yet and it’s been a big part of my life for 27 years now.”

Davy Morgan prepares to leave the line for his 80th start at the Isle of Man TT in Monday's Supersport race. The 52-year-old was sadly killed in a crash on the third lap of the race.

The Saintfield man also revealed in the interview that he decided to make the move into motorcycle racing after scaring himself on a road bike, admitting at first it was simply ‘for the craic’.

“I only went racing at the start because I was riding a road bike and I thought I was going to hurt myself, so I took up racing for the craic,” he said.

“The first day I went out I couldn’t believe how fast it was and it scared the absolute life out of me. I decided to persevere for a while but I never expected that I would get handy at it for a while or anything.

“I just enjoyed it so much and I love it as much now as I ever did, although it’s no less dangerous. I suppose in my lifetime road racing might be finished but I know I want to keep at it for now.”