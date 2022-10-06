The sad news was announced on Thursday evening in an official statement from event promoters MSVR.

It read: “It is with great regret that we have to announce that Chrissy Rouse aged 26, from Newcastle upon Tyne, has succumbed to his injuries, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in hospital earlier this afternoon.

“On behalf of Chrissy’s family they wish to convey their deep appreciation for the support and well wishes that they have received in recent days. As well they wish to thank all the attending marshals and medical services who provided such skill and care attending to Chrissy.

British Superbike rider Chrissy Rouse has sadly passed away after a crash at Donington Park.

“The family also ask for privacy at this difficult time as they attempt to deal with their devastating loss.”

The statement said an investigation into the circumstances around the fatal accident, which occurred on Sunday, October 2 in race three, was now underway.

“MSVR is now working with the Coroner, Police and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board in order to investigate the full circumstances of this tragic accident,” the statement continued.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to Chrissy’s family, friends and team members.”

Advertisement Hide Ad