The 22-year-old came off in the opening race on Saturday in an incident involving another rider. He was flown to Faro Hospital with a head injury.

The sad news of his passing was confirmed by organisers Dorna on Tuesday night.

World Superbike star Jonathan Rea paid tribute to Steeman in a social media post, saying: “So sad to hear that Victor passed away. I pray for strength for his family, friends and team.”

Dutchman Victor Steeman has died after sustaining injuries in a crash at Portimao in Portugal.

Former Grand Prix winner Jeremy McWilliams also knew Steeman and described the news as “heart-breaking”.

“Waking up to hear the terrible news that WSS 300 rider Victor Steeman has passed away after the Portimao incident is heart-breaking,” McWilliams posted on Twitter.

“I worked alongside him and his KTM team Freudenberg when he was KTM-supported. No words can help his family at this time.”

A statement issued by Steeman’s family said the MTM Kawasaki rider was their “hero” and revealed his donated organs had “saved five other people”.

“Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened,” his family said.

“Our Victor could not win this last race. Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save five other people by donating his organs.

“We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously.”

A hugely talented prospect, Steeman retained a mathematical chance of winning the World Supersport 300 title going into the Portuguese round at the weekend.

He achieved four wins, five podiums and three pole positions this season and made history as the rider with the most pole positions in the championship at Catalunya in Barcelona.

A statement from the organisers expressed condolences to Victor’s family and friends.