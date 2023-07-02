The 30-year-old, who previously raced at the North West 200, was a former two-time IRRC Supersport champion.

He also finished third in the IRRC Superbike class in 2021.

Den Besten is understood to have collided with a pole after crashing on the straight on the warm-up lap ahead of the second Superbike race in the rain.

Dutch racer Joey Den Besten was tragically killed following a crash on Sunday at Imatra in Finland

A statement from the event organisers issued on Sunday evening said: “We regret to inform you that rider Joey Den Besten lost his life today in the IRRC Imatranajo race.

"The rider lost control of his bike on the formation lap of the Superbike race. Our most heartfelt condolences to the family and fellow riders. He will be missed.”

Wet weather made conditions difficult at the event, where Peter Hickman made his debut on his FHO Racing BMW and Trooper Beer Triumph machines.

Hickman, who won four races at the Isle of Man TT in June – including the blue riband Senior event – finished second in the ‘King of Imatra’ race on Sunday behind IRRC frontrunner Erno Kostamo.

Finnish rider Kostamo, who won the Macau Grand Prix for the first time in 2022, won by 11.4s on his Penz13 BMW from Hickman, who finished on the podium four times over the weekend.