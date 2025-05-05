Tragic news as two competitors die following 11-rider incident at first British Superbike round of year at Oulton Park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident, involving 11 riders, happened on the exit of the first corner at Old Hall on the opening lap of the British Supersport Feature race.
The race was immediately stopped, with the meeting later abandoned.
A statement issued by MSVR (MotorSport Vision Racing) on Monday night said: “Owen Jenner (21) was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre, where despite further resuscitation treatment, he died from a catastrophic head injury.
“Shane Richardson (29) was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died prior to arrival.”
A third rider, Tum Tunstall, suffered “significant” injuries in the chain reaction pile-up.
The statement continued: “Tom Tunstall (47) was initially treated on the track and was taken to the circuit medical centre, he was later transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries.
“A further five riders were transferred to the circuit medical centre with minor injuries, which did not require transfer to hospital. These riders were #9 Carl Harris, #39 Max Morgan, #48 Cameron Hall, #78 Freddie Barnes, #95 Morgan McLaren-Wood.
“Three further riders were also involved but were uninjured. These riders were #25 Lewis Jones, #37 Corey Tinker and #90 George Edwards.
“The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Constabulary.
“Further statements will be issued when available.”
Last year’s British GP2 champion, Jenner – from Crowborough in East Sussex – had made the step up to the Supersport class this year with the Rapid Honda Racing Team. He finished 13th in Sunday’s Sprint race.
Jenner dominated the GP2 series in 2024, winning 18 of the 22 races.
He previously won the British Junior Supersport and Junior Superstock titles in 2020 and 2021 respectively and was regarded as a bright prospect for the future.
Richardson, competing for the Astro-JJR Hippo Suzuki team, finished ninth in last year’s British Supersport Championship.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.