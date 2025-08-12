Tributes have been paid to former road racer Ben Wylie, who tragically died following a road traffic accident.

The 42-year-old was riding his motorcycle when he was invovled in a collision with a van in Audlem, Cheshire last week. Police have launched an appeal for information following the incident, which happened on the morning of August 6.

News of the former top Isle of Man TT newcomer’s passing has only come to light.

An experienced competitor, Wylie raced in the British Junior Superstock Championship, Superstock 1000 Championship, European Superstock Championship and Endurance World Championship before competing in the British Supersport Championship in 2006.

Ben Wylie on the Ice Valley BMW at the North West 200 when he rode for Paul Shoesmith's team in 2014. (Photo by Jon Jessop)

He made his debut at the TT in 2009, when he claimed the top newcomer award.

His best result at the TT was seventh in the Supersport class in 2011.

Wylie also competed at the North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix and Armoy road races, and raced at the Macau Grand Prix in southern China.

He co-founded Moto-Hub UK – a specialist and sportsbike showroom and workshop in Stoke-on-Trent – with fellow TT racer Sam West in 2021.

In a post on social media, West paid tribute to his business partner and friend, writing: “Firstly I would like to thank everyone for their kind words and offer my deepest condolences to Ben’s family. “Apologies for not replying to everyone who has been in touch this week, the vast amount of calls and messages are a credit to Ben and what he has achieved.

“Ben, my partner in Moto Hub, we met 10 years ago in Macau and have been working together every day for over 5 years We've done a huge amount in that time, travelled, ridden, raced, wheelied, drunk an irresponsible amount of beer, then more beer, had some fantastic nights out and enjoyed some of the best moments of my life together.

“Words can't describe some of the moments we've shared, and nobody else will ever know them - but I'll never forget.”

West added that despite the occasional work-related disagreement, there had never been “a raised voice” between them during the time they spent together.

“A salesman and an engineer will never 100% see eye to eye in a business, but despite occasionally differing opinions we never once had a raised voice,” he added.

“In a decade of friendship we never had a single argument, just rolled eyes and another round of ‘would you rather’… “You can be reunited with Shoey [Paul Shoesmith, former motorcycle team owner] now, ride free, thanks for the good times. Sam.”

Bill Kennedy, the former Clerk of the Course at the Armoy Road Races, described Wylie as a “lovely man”.

"Sam such sad news. I met Ben at the TT many years ago. He came and raced for me at Armoy. He would never pass me without speaking - a lovely man,” he posted on Facebook. “Condolences to all.”

John Burrows, who runs the Dungannon-based Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team, said he was “shocked” by the news.

“Shocking news indeed Sam, I was totally shocked when I heard this news,” Burrows posted on Facebook.