From Clogher in County Tyrone, the 35-year-old – who was based in Cumbria – won the Superstock 600 title in 2011 and followed up with the Superstock 1000 crown the following year.

He then underscored his versatility by clinching the British Supersport Championship in 2017 before claiming the Superstock 1000 title for a second time in 2018 with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.

Plagued by injury setbacks that hampered his prospects in British Superbikes, the former Irish Supermoto champion decided to call time on his career last September.

The ‘Clogher Bullet’ contemplated a return this year and was due to compete at an Ulster Superbike round and the Sunflower Trophy meeting in October, but withdrew from both events.

At the time of his retirement, Keith told the News Letter: “I just feel the time is right now because the enjoyment’s not there anymore and my body needs the chance to heal from the injuries I’ve had over these past couple of years.

“I’ve another baby due in five weeks’ time and my other youngest daughter is turning five in December, plus I’ve my eldest daughter back in Northern Ireland. I want to walk away now when I can rather than keeping going for the sake of it, and I want to spend more time with my family.”

On Thursday, his brother David said he was “lost for words” following Keith’s tragic passing.

Keith Farmer won the British Supersport Championship time in 2017. The Clogher man was a four-time British champion.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “I’m lost for words our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side. Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed. Love you Meekie #33.”

Andrew Irwin, who raced against Keith in England, said on Twitter: “Keith, you taught me more about race craft in 2017 than I’ve learnt in my whole race career. You were a four-time British champion that didn’t only have raw talent but also worked hard away from racing. Rest in peace mate until we meet again.”

Stuart Higgs, who is the Series and Race Director of the British Superbike Championship, also paid tribute on social media, writing: “Awful news to wake up to about the sudden and untimely passing of Keith Farmer. Thinking of his family, friends and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Multiple North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix winner Phillip McCallen said the Northern Ireland rider was a “great person and rider”.

Keith Farmer won the Short Circuit Rider of the Year at the Cornmarket/Enkalon Irish Motorcyclist of the Year awards in Belfast in 2018. Also included is compere and former racer, Keith Huewen.

“Can’t believe this very, very sad news,” McCallen said. “A great rider, a great person and a rider who has achieved many great highs in our sport and in life. RIP Keith.”

Irish road racing great Ryan Farquhar also paid tribute in a post on Facebook and said the Farmer family had “been through the mill”, with this latest tragedy coming after Keith’s cousin Stephen died in a work-related accident, while another famous racing cousin – Mark – tragically lost his life in a crash during practice at the Isle of Man TT in 1994.

“Thoughts and prayers with the Farmer family,” Farquhar said.

“A famous racing family that’s been through the mill several times. Ride the skies Keith with Stephen and Mark.”

Keith Farmer in action on the Tyco BMW. The Northern Ireland rider won the National Superstock 1000 title for the Ulster team in 2018.

