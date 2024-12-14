Tributes paid to 'real gentleman' Tommy Robb after death of former Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix race winner
Born in Belfast, Robb started riding in trials and scrambles in 1950 before turning to Irish grasstracks, winning six national titles and a 25-mile sand race between 1954 and 1956.
He made the switch to road racing in 1957 – his first race was at Lurgan Park – and finished third in that year’s Ulster Grand Prix and second in the 1958 race.
Robb won his first world championship race in the 1962 250 class at the Ulster Grand Prix with two further wins at the inaugural Japanese Grand Prix in Tokyo, while he also celebrated success in the Lightweight 125 TT at the Isle of Man TT and was a five-time race winner at the North West 200.
A Facebook post from his family confirming the news read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather and of course everyone’s racing hero Tommy Robb.
"We love you Dad, you can rest now. Thank you for all you did for us as a family and all the years of memories not only with us but that you have given across the world of racing with all the fabulous stories told.”
The North West 200 led tributes to Robb, posting on social media: “Sad to hear of the death of Tommy Robb yesterday. Tommy was a five time North West 200 winner and our condolences go to his family and friends”.
Fellow Northern Irish rider Jeremy McWilliams, said: “What an incredible person. Had the pleasure of meeting Tommy on many an occasion. Such a genuine lovely person. RIP TR.”
Many fans also paid their own tributes on social media with Sam saying: “So sad to hear this. Tommy was a real wee gentleman, although he was better known for tarmac racing he could hold his own on any type of off road racing and trials riding. RIP Tommy.”
Trevor added: “So sad to hear this. Tommy was a top class rider and very patient with the fans. Despite all he achieved he never forgot his roots. RIP Tommy and condolences to your lovely family.”
Towards the the end of his competitive riding career, Robb established a road-race school in conjunction with David Dixon.
Violet said on Facebook: “Another great rider from our wee country condolences to his family.”
Michael added: “Such sad news. Watched him race many times in the good old days! Always had kind words about my father Mick. Absolute gentleman.”
