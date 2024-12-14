Tributes have poured in for former Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix race winner Tommy Robb after his death aged 90.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Belfast, Robb started riding in trials and scrambles in 1950 before turning to Irish grasstracks, winning six national titles and a 25-mile sand race between 1954 and 1956.

He made the switch to road racing in 1957 – his first race was at Lurgan Park – and finished third in that year’s Ulster Grand Prix and second in the 1958 race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robb won his first world championship race in the 1962 250 class at the Ulster Grand Prix with two further wins at the inaugural Japanese Grand Prix in Tokyo, while he also celebrated success in the Lightweight 125 TT at the Isle of Man TT and was a five-time race winner at the North West 200.

Tommy Robb, 250cc Ulster Grand Prix winner in 1962, leads Kent Andersson, 1973-74 World 125cc champion and John Bell around the Dundrod hairpin during the Ulster Grand Prix Parade lap in August 2002. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

A Facebook post from his family confirming the news read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather and of course everyone’s racing hero Tommy Robb.

"We love you Dad, you can rest now. Thank you for all you did for us as a family and all the years of memories not only with us but that you have given across the world of racing with all the fabulous stories told.”

The North West 200 led tributes to Robb, posting on social media: “Sad to hear of the death of Tommy Robb yesterday. Tommy was a five time North West 200 winner and our condolences go to his family and friends”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Northern Irish rider Jeremy McWilliams, said: “What an incredible person. Had the pleasure of meeting Tommy on many an occasion. Such a genuine lovely person. RIP TR.”

Many fans also paid their own tributes on social media with Sam saying: “So sad to hear this. Tommy was a real wee gentleman, although he was better known for tarmac racing he could hold his own on any type of off road racing and trials riding. RIP Tommy.”

Trevor added: “So sad to hear this. Tommy was a top class rider and very patient with the fans. Despite all he achieved he never forgot his roots. RIP Tommy and condolences to your lovely family.”

Towards the the end of his competitive riding career, Robb established a road-race school in conjunction with David Dixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violet said on Facebook: “Another great rider from our wee country condolences to his family.”