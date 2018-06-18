TT 2018: Ex-Motorsport Association chief will lead independent inquiry into Steve Mercer incident

An independent inquiry will be held by ACU Events into the circumstances of the incident involving a collision between an official course car and rider Steve Mercer at the Isle of Man TT.

Kent racer Mercer suffered serious injuries in the crash and remains in hospital in Liverpool.

The accident occurred when the car was on its way to the scene of Manx competitor Dan Kneen’s fatal crash at Churchtown near Ramsey during practice week on Wednesday, May 30.

The inquiry will be led by Rob Jones, a lawyer and former chief executive of the Motorsports Association (MSA).

He is also a former President of the Ethics Commission of the IFA, motorsport’s world governing body.

ACU Events chairman Brian Higgins said: “Our thoughts and best wishes are with Steve Mercer and his family at this difficult time.

“We feel it is vital the right lessons are not only learnt but acted upon to ensure the highest possible safety standards at future events. The best way to achieve that is by an independent inquiry.

“In Robert Jones, we have a distinguished and highly experienced motorsport administrator who not only fully understands the issues at stake but is also legally qualified.

“We clearly need to respect the investigations taking place by other authorities at this time, so at this stage we cannot comment further on the incident itself.”

Mercer’s injuries included a fracture to his larynx and pelvis, a broken ankle and heel, damage to his back and bruising to his brain stem. He also has 5cm of his femur missing, according to his wife, Caroline.