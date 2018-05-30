TT 2018: Practice abandoned following two incidents

Wednesday’s practice at the Isle of Man TT has been cancelled followed two separate incidents.

The Superbike and Superstock session was red-flagged on the first lap.

An incident was reported at the Churchtown section of the course on the run into Ramsey.

A full course red flag was declared and the Fire Service attended the scene to deal with a tree on fire.

A second incident was also later confirmed at Ballacrye.

The session was started at 6.19pm and was halted shortly after at 6.31pm.

Dean Harrison, David Johnson, James Hillier and Gary Johnson were among the first riders to leave the line.

Harrison, who set a stunning 133mph lap from a standing start on Tuesday, again set the pace on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki and was faster to Ballaugh than his blistering opening lap on Tuesday.

The English rider was almost six second lap quicker to Ballaugh than Peter Hickman on the Smiths BMW.

More details to follow.