TT 2018: Steve Mercer injured following course car collision

The Jackson Racing team has confirmed that Steve Mercer was involved in an accident with a course car on Wednesday evening at the Isle of Man TT.

Mercer, from Kent, was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital in Douglas before he was later flown off the island to Liverpool for further treatment late on Wednesday night.

The incident at Ballacrye occurred following Dan Kneen’s fatal crash on the opening lap of Superbike practice on the Tyco BMW at Churchtown, which the course car had been attending.

Mr Kneen was also set to ride in the Supersport classes for the Preston-based Jackson Racing team alongside Mercer.

A statement from the team on Facebook said: ‘Heartbroken, numb and in disbelief are a few words that spring to mind. Dan was a great sportsman, a true professional, always full of laughter and sarcasm, his style was unique on a bike and 2018 was set to be his year.

'Our thoughts are also with Steve, Caroline, Daniel, Alex and family. Steve got flown off the island late last night to receive further assessments and treatment following an incident on his way back to the grandstand'.

Mercer had tested with the Honda Racing team this year and was set to replace Ian Hutchinson in the team if the Yorkshire rider had been ruled out of the TT following his return from injury.

He sealed a late deal with the Jackson Racing team once Hutchinson was a confirmed starter. The 36-year-old previously rode for the team in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Mercer equalled his best ever result with eighth in the opening Supersport race in 2016 and was tenth in the Superstock race. In addition, he set his personal best lap of 129.323mph in the Superbike class.

Last year, he announced his retirement from the sport following big crash in practice at the 11th Milestone on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki.