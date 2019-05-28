TT 2019: Dean Harrison tops Tuesday Superbike and Superstock times

Dean Harrison picked up where he left off as the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki rider headed the Superbike and Superstock times during the second Isle of Man TT qualifying session on Tuesday evening.

In dry but cold and windy conditions, Harrison – who recorded the fastest Supersport lap of practice week so far on Sunday at 126.09mph – jumped to the top of the Superbike leader-board with his final lap of the evening, clocking a speed of 129.53mph.

Michael Dunlop was fourth fastest in the Superbike session on his Tyco BMW.

The 30-year-old also set the pace in the Superstock class at 129.34mph on his ZX-10RR.

Harrison was using his number two Superbike machine after an issue developed with his Kawasaki moments before he was due to set off from the start line at Glencrutchery Road.

In an incident-packed qualifying session, Honda Racing’s Ian Hutchinson crashed out at the fast 11th Milestone on his second lap. The 16-time TT winner was reported as ‘OK’.

Peter Hickman pulled out at Quarter Bridge on his very first lap on the Smiths Racing BMW. The current outright lap record holder returned to the paddock and went out on his Trooper Beer Smiths Triumph, setting the quickest lap of the event in the Supersport class at 123.92mph.

Manx rider Conor Cummins put down an early marker with a lap of 128.09mph from a standing start on his Superbike. The Ramsey man was on a hot lap on his second flying lap on the Milenco by Padgett’s Racing Honda, but Cummins was black flagged after it was reported that his Fireblade was smoking.

However, Cummins said there was no issue with his 1000cc machine.

“The bike is absolutely fine and there is nothing wrong with it,” he said. “But it’s about safety and if you get a black flag then you pull in.”

Cummins remained second fastest on the Superbike charts ahead of James Hillier, who lapped at 128.07mph on the Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki.

Michael Dunlop was fourth quickest on his Tyco BMW machine, setting his fastest lap at 126.93mph. The 18-time TT winner was on a flying final lap, matching Harrison’s time as he set the fastest sector times of the evening to Ballaugh, Ramsey and the Bungalow before rolling right off the pace on the run from Cronk ny Mona to the Grandstand.

Hutchinson was credited with the fifth fastest Superbike lap of the night at 125.39mph, which put him ahead of Michael Rutter on the Bathams/Aspire-Ho Honda RCV (126.48mph) and Jamie Coward on the Prez Racing Yamaha (126.39mph).

Derek McGee was 12th fastest on his NJ Doyne Kawasaki at 124.40mph ahead of last year’s top newcomer, Davey Todd, who did 124.29mph on the Penz13.com BMW.

John McGuinness was 15th fastest on the Norton SG8, lapping at 123.73mph as he slotted in behind Waterford’s Brian McCormack (124.18mph).

In the Superstock class, Australian rider David Johnson was second fastest behind Harrison, posting a speed of 126.63mph on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

Sam West was third on the PRL BMW at 124.89mph, followed by Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston, who lapped at 124.49mph on the Ashcourt Racing BMW.

Michael Dunlop did 124.11mph on his MD Racing BMW to slot into fifth ahead of Daley Mathison on the Penz13.com BMW (124.09mph), with Peter Hickman next on the Smiths BMW (123.08mph) as the English rider completed one lap on his Superstock machine.

Dublin’s Derek Sheils was ninth fastest on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki (122.78mph).

Mullingar rider Derek McGee went second fastest in the Supersport class behind Hickman, recording a lap of 122.04mph on his Kawasaki. Lee Johnston was third on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha (122.05mph) followed by John McGuinness on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda (119.93mph).

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan clocked 118.88mph to secure the fifth fastest Supersport time of the evening on the RC Express Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki.