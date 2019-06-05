TT 2019: FIVE races planned for hectic Thursday schedule after further weather disruption on Isle of Man

The Isle of Man TT organisers are planning to try and run five races on Thursday after poor weather caused more disruption to an already hampered schedule on Wednesday.

The second Supersport race and the Lightweight race, plus a number of qualifying sessions, had to be axed as a result of unsuitable conditions.

On Thursday, roads can only be closed from 11.30am due to the need for access to a crematorium prior to then.

The second Monster Energy Supersport race will be run over two laps from 12.45pm, with a two-lap Sidecar race at 1.50pm.

In a tight turnaround, a three-lap Superstock TT will be held from 2.55pm, rounding up the afternoon action.

Roads will re-open between 5pm and 6pm before two further races on Thursday evening.

The two-lap Lightweight TT is scheduled to start at 6.30pm, with the TT Zero race at 7.20pm.

A Senior TT qualifying lap is then due at 8pm. The blue riband race has been brought forward to 10.30am on Friday morning, with poor weather predicted later in the afternoon.

Thursday’s schedule is as follows:

10.45am: Mountain Road closed

11.30am: Rest of the course closed

11.50am: Superstock/Senior qualifying lap

12.45pm: Supersport TT Two (two laps)

1.50pm: Sidecar TT Two (two laps)

2.55pm: Superstock TT (three laps)

5pm to 6pm: Roads open, except on Mountain

6.30pm: Lightweight TT (two laps)

7.20pm: TT Zero

8pm: Senior qualifying

9.30pm: Roads open

The schedule for Friday, June 7, is as follows:

8.45am: Roads closed Barrule Park Ramsey to Bungalow

9am: Roads closed Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa

9.30am: All roads around the Course closed

10.30am: Dunlop Senior TT Race (6 Laps)

3.30pm: Roads open

4.30pm: Mountain road opens