TT 2019: Tuesday schedule cancelled, new Wednesday running order set to be announced

Tuesday’s proposed schedule at the Isle of Man TT has been cancelled due to poor weather including low cloud, mist and rain.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson is set to announce a revised programme for Wednesday at 1pm.

Poor weather has thwarted Tuesdays schedule at the Isle of Man TT.

A statement from organisers said: ’Clerk of the course Gary Thompson has confirmed that, following consultation with the Isle of Man Met Office, today’s TT programme has been called off.

‘The low cloud and mist is forecast to remain for most of the day with persistent showers also throughout the day. Roads will remain open.’

It had been hoped there may have been a possibility to run the Superstock race today, which had been originally due to take place on Monday.