TT 2019: Wednesday evening race action CANCELLED

Wednesday’s Bennetts Lightweight Race has been cancelled.

Due to poor weather, an initial two-hour delay to the schedule was announced on Wednesday morning, followed by a further half-hour delay.

Michael Dunlop in action in Mondays opening Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT.

With rain falling at various parts of the TT course and low cloud, another one-hour delay was called.

In a further announcement, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson set a new start time of 3pm the second d Supersport race, which was due to be held over the reduced distance of three laps, with compulsory pit stops after lap one.

However, the organisers conceded defeat in their efforts to run the race against the backdrop of an already backed up schedule.

It was hoped to run the Lightweight race on Wednesday evening, but poor weather meant it was called off.