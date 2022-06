Roads will close at 10am and the second Monster Energy Supersport race will take place over two laps from 10.45am.

The second 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT is due to start at 12.30pm over two laps, with the blue riband Milwaukee Senior TT scheduled for a 2.15pm start, reduced from six laps to four.