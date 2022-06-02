TT 2022: Michael Sweeney admits he had a 'lucky escape' after crash on BMW Superbike at 11th Milestone in qualifying

Sweeney came off his MJR BMW at the 11th Milestone and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital, with initial concerns that he had sustained arm and leg injuries.

However, he was later discharged and Sweeney was back in action around the Mountain Course on Wednesday, when he lapped at 118.77mph on the EM Building Yamaha after sitting out Tuesday’s session.

Reflecting on the crash, the Republic of Ireland rider admitted he had a lucky escape.

“I’m not feeling too bad, a little bit sore still and it was my left-hand side that took the brunt,” said Sweeney, who notched a treble at the Cookstown 100 in April.

“BMW took the data from the bike but I’m not sure what happened – it felt like someone pulled the front out from under me.

“I had a little bit of lean angle and then the front just washed out on me.

“I didn’t do anything different than before. I had just come in, refuelled the bike and went back out,” he added.

“It’s a fast place and I’m very lucky, especially there. It’s fourth gear on a Superbike so I was fortunate.”

On Tuesday, Dave Moffitt crashed at Laurel Bank and was said to have sustained ‘extensive injuries’. The former Manx Grand Prix Supertwin winner was due to be flown to Aintree Hospital on Wednesday for further treatment.

Sam West, who crashed at Laurel Bank on Monday and caused a red flag when his machine caught fire, is still aiming to race on his Street Diner BMW.

Tragically, Welsh rider Mark Purslow was killed when he crashed on his Supersport machine on lap three of Wednesday’s solo qualifying session at Ballagarey.

The 29-year-old, a former Manx Grand Prix winner in the Lightweight race when he made his debut on the Mountain Course in 2015, had just set his fastest ever lap at 120.857mph before the fatal accident.