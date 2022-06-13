TT 2022: Organisers make 'promise' over safety approach following fatal accidents

On Monday, the TT organisers – ACU Events Ltd – confirmed that a ‘comprehensive investigative process is being followed for each of the serious incidents that occurred during the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races’.

A statement added: “The investigations systematically analyse every aspect of these incidents using established root cause methodology. A multi-professional team involving all partner organisations reviews the events that occurred and recommendations on the way the event will be delivered in the future will be made.”

Thompson said any fatality was a “tragedy” and gave an assurance the organisers would work tirelessly to improve safety ahead of the 2023 event.

Davy Morgan from Co Down was one of five competitors tragically killed at this year's Isle of Man TT.

“After every incident we work tirelessly to understand the circumstances, establish key learning and implement changes as soon as possible,” he said.

“Any fatality during an event is a tragedy. As an organisation we promise to take any actions that can help improve safety and undertake this at the earliest opportunity.”

Five competitors were killed this year, including Saintfield’s Davy Morgan, who suffered fatal injuries in a crash on the final lap of the first Supersport race at the 27th Milestone.

Father and son Sidecar crew Roger and Bradley Stockton from Crewe were killed in a crash at Ago’s Leap on the second lap of the second Sidecar race.

French driver César Chanal died in an incident on the opening lap of the first Sidecar race, also at Ago’s Leap, causing the race to be abandoned.

During practice week, Welshman Mark Purslow lost his life when he came off his Yamaha Supersport machine at Ballagarey.