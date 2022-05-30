TT 2022: Organisers provide update on injured riders | 'Hand and leg' injuries for Sam West | Michael Sweeney 'possible arm and leg injuries'

Wilmslow’s Sam West, sixth quickest in the Superbike class at 126.903mph on his Street Diner-backed BMW, came off at Pump House, Laurel Bank. He was reported as conscious and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital with hand and leg injuries.

Irish road racing regular Michael Sweeney crashed at the 11th Milestone. The Republic of Ireland rider was described as having possible arm and leg injuries, and was also airlifted to Noble’s.

James Chawke and Jonathan Perry crashed at Union Mills and Cruickshanks respectively, escaping injury, while newcomer Ilja Cajouw came off at the 27th Milestone. The Dutchman was later discharged from hospital.

English rider Sam West pictured before TT practice on Monday evening.

Following West’s accident, which caused the solo session to be red-flagged with around seven minutes remaining, Monday’s scheduled Sidecar session was cancelled.