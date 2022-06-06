TT 2022: Peter Hickman doubles up with Superstock victory | Conor Cummins tops 133mph for best-ever lap | Davey Todd toasts maiden podium

Hickman, who won the RST Superbike race on Saturday, clinched his seventh win around the Mountain Course in style, leading all the way in the three-lap race on his Gas Monkey Garage BMW by FHO Racing.

The 35-year-old completed the 133.19-mile race with 12.7s in hand over Manx rider Conor Cummins, who set the fastest lap of the race and his best ever TT lap on the final circuit at 133.116mph to edge out his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda team-mate Davey Todd for the runner-up spot.

Hickman did 132.274mph on his last lap, with Todd averaging 131.704mph.

Peter Hickman at Union Mills on the Gas Monkey Garage BMW by FHO Racing in Monday's RL360 Superstock TT.

Saltburn racer Todd was celebrating his maiden TT rostrum in his third year at the event, making amends for a disappointing result in the opening Supersport race when the 26-year-old admitted the rear Dunlop tyre issue that ended his race in Saturday’s Superbike event had been playing on his mind.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison was fourth on the DAO Racing Kawasaki, 6.8s behind Todd, with Supersport race winner Michael Dunlop in fifth on his MD Racing Honda.

The consistent Jamie Coward was sixth (KTS/Steadplan Racing Yamaha) while the top eight was finalised by Ian Hutchinson on the Milwaukee BMW and Dominic Herbertson (BMW). John McGuinness was ninth and Phil Crowe 10th.

Morecambe man McGuinness’s Honda Racing UK team-mate Glenn Irwin retired at the end of the opening lap after feeling uncomfortable on the Fireblade.

Manx rider Conor Cummins set his fastest ever TT lap at 133mph on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda to secure the runner-up spot in the RL360 Superstock race.

Paul Jordan from Magherafelt came home in 15th on the PreZ Racing Yamaha, but Banbridge man Shaun Anderson (Crendon Hawk Suzuki) retired at Braddan on the final lap.

There was more disappointment for Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston, who was forced out at Glen Vine at the start of the last lap after running in fifth. Johnston also retired from the Superbike race on his Ashcourt Racing BMW on Saturday when he was in contention for a top-six finish.