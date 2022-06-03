TT 2022: Peter Hickman fires final salvo ahead of RST Superbike race | Michael Dunlop leads Friday Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin times | Sidecars red-flagged after water leak at Cronk-ny-Mona

The five-time TT winner and outright lap record holder did two laps on his Gas Monkey Garage BMW, setting the quickest speed at 132.876mph despite damp patches around the Mountain Course after rain showers in the afternoon, which led to practice being pushed back to the evening after an earlier session was originally planned.

Michael Dunlop was second fastest on the Hawk Racing Suzuki at 129.346mph, which was 27.894s down on Hickman’s lap. The Ulster rider appeared frustrated when he came into the paddock afterwards and although the 33-year-old did a second lap at the end of the session, he made no further inroads on his opening time.

Dunlop, though, cracked the 131mph barrier on Thursday and will be aiming to mount a charge on race day as he bids for his first big bike victory at the TT since he won the 2018 Superbike race.

Peter Hickman at Ballagarey on Friday on the Gas Monkey Garage BMW.

Dean Harrison, expected to give Hickman a run for his money on Saturday, was third fastest on the DAO Racing Kawasaki at 128.503mph, with scattered damp patches around the course keeping speeds down compared to Thursday.

Fermanagh man Lee Johnston clocked 128.503mph on the Ashcourt Racing BMW while fellow Northern Ireland rider and TT newcomer Glenn Irwin, who tucked in behind Johnston, upped his best lap to 128.268mph on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade as he went fifth quickest on the night.

Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward rounded out the top six on the KTS/Steadplan Yamaha at 127.546mph.

Davey Todd, who has marked himself out as a major contender for the rostrum, again had to find his way back to the paddock from the Mountain when he broke down on his first lap of the solo session on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda. Todd managed to get back in time to squeeze in a lap on his Superbike at 126.022mph, which left him ninth.

Cork’s Mike Browne increased his best lap to 125.54mph on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki after two laps, while Banbridge rider Shaun Anderson did 125.502mph on the Crendon by Hawk Racing Suzuki from a standing start.

Paul Jordan did one lap on the PreZ Racing Yamaha Superbike at 124.812mph, which put him ahead of Derek Sheils on the Roadhouse Macau BMW (124.438mph) and Michael Sweeney, who lapped at 124.382mph on the MJR BMW.

Dunlop did a lap on his MD Racing Yamaha and headed the Supersport times at 125.04mph by 1.782s from Hickman on the Trooper Beer Triumph 765 (124.835mph), with Conor Cummins third at 123.524mph on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

Harrison (123.044mph), Ian Hutchinson on the BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha (122.717mph) and Johnston on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha, who did 122.628mph, were the top six.

Dunlop also led the Superstock times on Friday evening on his MD Racing Honda at 129.29mph from Harrison (127.853mph) and Cummins (127.635mph), with all three riders completing one lap.

In the Supertwin class, Dunlop was again the man at the top on the Paton with a speed of 120.303mph from Jordan (PreZ Racing Kawasaki), who did 116.371mph. Johnston was third fastest on his Ashcourt Racing Aprilia (116.06mph).

The Sidecars only got a single lap after the session was red-flagged due to a water leak at Cronk-ny-Mona. Ben and Tom Birchall stopped on the course, with Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley leading the way at 115.441mph.