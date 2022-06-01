TT 2022: Qualifying red-flagged after incident at Ballagarey | Rest of evening practice cancelled | Peter Hickman tops Superbike times with near 132mph lap

The solo session was nearing a conclusion when a rider was involved in a crash at Ballagarey. The red flag went out at 8.07pm with only three minutes left to run. No further details are available.

Following the incident, the Sidecar session – scheduled to get under way at 8.15pm – was cancelled. The ‘chairs’ competitors did get a single lap done after going out first at the start of the evening in superb conditions around the Mountain Course, with Ben and Tom Birchall fastest at 116.825mph.

Earlier, Peter Hickman clocked the fastest lap of the night on his Gas Monkey Garage BMW Superbike at 131.957mph as he came within a whisker of a 132mph lap. Hickman’s speed is the quickest in practice so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hickman was fastest on Wednesday in the Superbike class with a lap at almost 132mph on his Gas Monkey Garage BMW.

Dean Harrison, fastest on Tuesday, was second on the time sheets after clocking a speed of 131.713mph, which was 1.910s down on Hickman’s benchmark.

Davey Todd did one lap on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda at 130.768mph, slotting into third ahead of team-mate Conor Cummins, who posted his fastest lap so far during practice week at 130.174mph.

Michael Dunlop did two laps on the Hawk Racing Suzuki and was fifth overall at 129.391mph, while Honda Racing UK’s John McGuinness rounded out the top six in the Superbike class as he recorded his fastest lap so far at 129.117mph.

Newcomer Glenn Irwin improved his time again after two laps on the Honda Racing UK Superstock machine, breaking the 125mph barrier with a speed of 125.447mph.

Michael Dunlop set the pace in the Superstock class on his MD Racing Honda.

Lee Johnston was 11th fastest on his Ashcourt Racing BMW (125.97mph), while Banbridge man Shaun Anderson 13th with a lap of 125.556mph on the Hawk Racing Suzuki.

Cork’s Mike Browne, who broke both ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100, also impressed as he managed 123.818mph after one lap on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki, which left him 15th.

The session was delayed by 15 minutes until 6.35pm, when the Sidecars went out for a lap in a change to the schedule after losing out on track time over the past few evenings.

Race favourites Ben and Tom Birchall led the way at 116.825mph.

Ballymoney man Dunlop topped the Superstock times at 127.454mph on his MD Racing Honda after getting one lap on the Fireblade, with Manxman Nathan Harrison continuing to shine in his first TT as he did 126.368mph in second.

Ian Hutchinson was third on the Milwaukee BMW (126.032mph) ahead of Craig Neve on his BMW (125.87mph).

In the Supersport class, Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan did two laps on the PreZ Yamaha and headed the times at 124.041mph from Todd on Clive Padgett’s Honda, who did 123.581mph from a standing start, while 2019 winner Johnston was third at 123.134mph on his Yamaha R6.