TT 2022: Team boss John Burrows impressed by Mike Browne's progress after return from injury

Browne broke both ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100 in April and missed the Tandragee 100 and North West 200 as a result.

He underwent laser treatment and stints in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber in order to be fit enough to compete at the TT, and Browne – riding a 1000cc machine at the event for the first time – posted his fastest ever lap of the Mountain Course on Thursday at 125.076mph on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki, which left him 18th fastest in the session.

“We had a problem with the steering damper on Wednesday but we got that sorted out and Mike has done his personal best lap ever, which is good going especially with two sore ankles,” said Burrows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki at the bottom of Barregarrow in practice at the Isle of Man TT.

“When he’s on the bike it’s not as bad as it is when he’s walking about, and it would be great to have Mike here fully fit, but this will set him up for coming back to the TT next year.

“We’re very happy with Mike, he’s a great lad and he has fitted in well with the team, and I think he can do good things at the TT in years to come.

“This is his first proper go at the TT because he only rode a 600 in 2019 and did very few laps because the weather was so bad.”

Browne, who will start from number 29 in Saturday’s six-lap RST Superbike race, said he was ‘thankful’ to recover in time for the TT.

“I’m delighted to be back at the TT and since the crash at Cookstown I’ve put in a lot of effort to be fit,” he said.

“John has stuck by me and has backed me the whole way to get back to fitness. This will be my first proper TT as 2019 was a bit of a washout.”