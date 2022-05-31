TT 2022: WATCH – Tuesday paddock walkabout | Peter Hickman’s Gas Monkey Garage BMW line-up | Dean Harrison’s DAO Racing Kawasaki bikes | Ian Hutchinson’s Milwaukee BMW machines

Already, Peter Hickman has broken the 130mph with a lap of 130.7mph on his Gas Monkey Garage BMW M1000RR on Monday evening, while newcomer Glenn Irwin has impressed as he continues to learn the Mountain Course after going close to a 123mph lap on his Honda Racing UK Superstock machine.

After three years since the event was last held in 2019, the sense of anticipation ahead of Saturday’s opening RST Superbike and the first Sidecar race is building, with huge crowds and thousands of bikers having converged on the Isle of Man already.

