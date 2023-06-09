The 46-year-old was killed in a crash in the first Supertwin race on the third and final lap on Tuesday evening after coming off his Aprilia at Alpine.

In a touching tribute, Angel Torras Martinez said Raul’s family were ‘incredibly proud’ of his achievements at the TT, where he was the fastest ever Spanish rider around the Mountain Course.

He recorded his fastest ever TT lap at 125.470mph on his way to securing a 20th-place finish in the first Superstock race, which was held earlier on Tuesday.

Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez on his Superstock machine at the Isle of Man TT

Angel, who will flag off the Supertwin race on Friday (2pm), said: “I am honoured to be able to flag tomorrow’s race as a way of symbolising my brother Raul’s undoubted passion for the Isle of Man TT Races and his clear love of road racing.