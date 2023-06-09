News you can trust since 1737
TT 2023: Brother's touching tribute to tragic Spanish racer Raul Torras Martinez as poignant Supertwin moment awaits

The brother of tragic Isle of Man TT rider Raul Torras Martinez will start the second Carole Nash Supertwin race on Friday in his memory.
By Kyle White
Published 9th Jun 2023, 06:38 BST- 1 min read

The 46-year-old was killed in a crash in the first Supertwin race on the third and final lap on Tuesday evening after coming off his Aprilia at Alpine.

In a touching tribute, Angel Torras Martinez said Raul’s family were ‘incredibly proud’ of his achievements at the TT, where he was the fastest ever Spanish rider around the Mountain Course.

He recorded his fastest ever TT lap at 125.470mph on his way to securing a 20th-place finish in the first Superstock race, which was held earlier on Tuesday.

Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez on his Superstock machine at the Isle of Man TTSpanish rider Raul Torras Martinez on his Superstock machine at the Isle of Man TT
Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez on his Superstock machine at the Isle of Man TT
Angel, who will flag off the Supertwin race on Friday (2pm), said: “I am honoured to be able to flag tomorrow’s race as a way of symbolising my brother Raul’s undoubted passion for the Isle of Man TT Races and his clear love of road racing.

“Myself and my family were incredibly proud of all Raul achieved as the fastest Spaniard to have competed and will continue to support and follow the TT.”