The Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider is being treated in hospital for an infection, according to team boss Clive Padgett.

The Ramsey rider sat out Thursday’s qualifying session in an effort to be ready for the final day of practice week on Friday, but Cummins remains too unwell to participate.

Padgett said: “Let’s just hope he makes a recovery. Certainly we’ll not see him out Sunday, so we’ll have to see what the doctor’s advice is and take it from there.

Milenco by Padgett's Honda rider Conor Cummins

“I’ve already assured him that his motorcycles are there for him for next year, there’s no issue.

“As long as that man wants to ride a motorbike, they’re there for him.”

Cummins lapped at 130.625mph on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Superbike on Wednesday evening and clocked 129.825mph on the Superstock machine.

