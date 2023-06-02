News you can trust since 1737
TT 2023: Conor Cummins set to miss Supersport and Superbike races through illness

Manx favourite Conor Cummins is set to miss this weekend’s Supersport and Superbike races at the Isle of Man TT.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read

The Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider is being treated in hospital for an infection, according to team boss Clive Padgett.

The Ramsey rider sat out Thursday’s qualifying session in an effort to be ready for the final day of practice week on Friday, but Cummins remains too unwell to participate.

Padgett said: “Let’s just hope he makes a recovery. Certainly we’ll not see him out Sunday, so we’ll have to see what the doctor’s advice is and take it from there.

Milenco by Padgett's Honda rider Conor CumminsMilenco by Padgett's Honda rider Conor Cummins
“I’ve already assured him that his motorcycles are there for him for next year, there’s no issue.

“As long as that man wants to ride a motorbike, they’re there for him.”

Cummins lapped at 130.625mph on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Superbike on Wednesday evening and clocked 129.825mph on the Superstock machine.

He made his TT debut in 2006 and has claimed 12 podiums, setting his fastest lap at 133.116mph on his way to second place in the Superstock race last year.

