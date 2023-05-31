The Bradford man recorded the fastest speed of practice week so far at 133.514mph on the DAO Racing Kawasaki on his second lap after a standing start effort of 133.284mph in glorious sunshine around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Harrison also recorded the first lap under the 17-minute mark with a time of 16m 57.329s.

Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop – fastest on Monday – was only 1.12s down on Harrison’s benchmark as he completed two laps on his Hawk Racing Honda, setting his quickest speed this week so far at 133.367mph as the session was short-flagged.

Peter Hickman set the fastest Superstock lap of TT practice week so far at over 133mph on his Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW

Peter Hickman, the outright lap record holder and fastest on Tuesday, slotted into third after he did one lap on his Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW at 131.862mph from a standing start.

Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward set his fastest ever TT lap in fourth, clocking 130.94mph on the KTS Racing/Steadplan Honda for the fourth fastest time.

Manxman Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) and John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) completed the top six with laps of 130.615mph and 130.035mph respectively.

Banbridge rider Shaun Anderson was 14th fastest on his Team Classic Suzuki at 125.855mph after doing three laps on his Superbike, while Paul Jordan from Magherafelt (PreZ Racing Yamaha) was 20th with a speed of 123.482mph from a standing start.

Michael Dunlop was over the 133mph mark on his Hawk Racing Honda as he set the second fastest Superbike time on Wednesday

In the Superstock class, Hickman posted the fastest lap so far at 133.284mph after doing two laps on the M1000RR.

Dunlop was second fastest at 132.694mph from a standing start with Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) in third at 131.711mph.

Cummins (129.825mph), Harrison (129.148mph) and OMG Yamaha’s James Hillier (127.761mph) finalised the first six on the time sheets.

Hickman led the Supersport times with the fastest lap of the week on his Trooper Triumph by PHR at 127.206mph after completing two laps, putting him 17.582s ahead of Harrison on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha (125.145mph).

Dean Harrison led the Superbike times on his DAO Racing Kawasaki with a 133mph lap on Wednesday

Dunlop, whose 127.019mph lap from Monday is the second quickest overall, was third on his MD Racing Yamaha (124.973mph) ahead of Todd (124.579mph), Coward (124.484mph) and Rob Hodson on the Dafabet Kawasaki (123.195mph).

Young prospect Jim Hind impressed in seventh with a speed of 123.005mph while Mike Browne was ninth fastest at 122.254mph on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha ahead of Jordan in eighth (PreZ Racing Yamaha), who did 121.672mph.

In the Supertwin session, held along with the Supersport machines after qualifying for both classes was cancelled on Tuesday due to an oil spill between Barregarrow and Kirk Michael, it was Coward fastest on the KTS Racing/Steadplan Kawasaki (120.912mph).

Cork man Browne did two laps on the Burrows/RK Racing Paton and went second quickest at 119.787mph, with Aussie Josh Brookes in third on the Dafabet Racing Kawasaki (116.937mph).

Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) was fastest in Superbike practice at the Isle of Man TT with a lap at over 133mph

Ballymoney rider Dunlop, unofficially under his own Supertwin lap record on Monday at 122.907mph on the MD Racing Paton, did not go out.

In the Sidecars, Ben and Tom Birchall did their fastest ever qualifying lap at 118.523mph from a standing start on their LCR Honda.