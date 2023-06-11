The DAO Racing Kawasaki rider had finished third in the five races he started before the six-lap finale, with a combination of Dunlop and Hickman filling the top two positions on each occasion in the first Superbike race and both Supersport and Superstock events.

To his credit, the 34-year-old never allowed his head to drop and Harrison produced his best performance of race week in the showpiece Senior, keeping eventual winner Hickman honest for much of the 226.38-mile race.

He led by half-a-second at Glen Helen on the first lap after storming out of the traps, setting an opening mark of 134.529mph to trail Hickman by six seconds.

Dean Harrison at Union Mills on the DAO Racing Kawasaki in the Senior TT

Harrison was 9.92s adrift at the half-way mark and comfortably ahead of Dunlop, although he began to lose ground on Hickman over the final two laps.

The Bradford man finished 19.98s behind his BMW rival but was 20.43s ahead of Dunlop as he clinched the runner-up spot.

Harrison, the 2019 Senior TT winner, said he gave it his all from the moment he received the tap on the shoulder to set off down Glencrutchery Road.

“The plan was to go at the start, get the head down and be there or thereabouts at the end,” he said.

“I got into a good rhythm and I didn’t want to let anyone go but on the day I think second was the best we could’ve had.

“Pete was just chipping away and I was chipping away on Michael, so it’s nice to be second and not third this time,” he added.

“It would’ve been nice to win obviously, but to be second in the Senior, obviously these two are on top of their game, they’re riding really well and their bikes are really strong.

“Just thanks to my team. My bike has not missed a beat all week, it’s been absolutely faultless.

“It’s been a good TT for me and the team, I’ve ridden so many laps, the weather has been brilliant and we’ve had plenty of podiums.