Browne showed his potential around the Mountain Course last August at the Manx Grand Prix, where he won the Lightweight race on the Laylaw Racing TZ250 Yamaha.

His progress at the TT last year was hindered after he suffered two broken ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100, but Browne has worked tirelessly to return in peak condition this year and his efforts have paid dividends.

The 32-year-old also officially became the fastest rider from the Republic of Ireland to lap the TT Mountain Course following a new mark of 129.294mph on the sixth and final lap of the RST Superbike race, when he finished 15th on the ex-Ian Hutchinson BMW M1000RR.

Mike Browne celebrates his runner-up finish in the opening Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT with the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team on Tuesday

Browne’s Supertwin challenge has been aided by Dubliner Eddie Laycock, a former TT winner who preps the Laylaw Racing two-stroke machines, who is looking after the Italian Paton machine in the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

The bike, which was raced by Jeremy McWilliams at the North West 200 in May, was loaned to the team by Graeme Hanna of IFS Racing.

A final lap of 121.372mph was enough to seal second place by 2.2s from Yorkshireman Coward in Tuesday evening’s race, giving ex-racer John Burrows’ team a first top-three result at the world’s premier road racing event.

Browne said: “It makes up for a lot and it’s really nice to give it to the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team – they’ve been coming here for a long time.

Cork's Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton at Ballaugh Bridge in the first Supertwin race

“The stable of bikes in that awning are good enough to win any race so it’s nice to give that back to them.

“I was aware coming into the Mountain that it was going to be tight and I just gave it all I had, and hoped for the best,” he added.

“It’s brilliant and it’s been coming a while. I know I’m a bit of a dark horse but I’ve been working hard trying to get here and I’m delighted, for the team more than me; they really need this, John (Burrows) and Charlotte (Richardson).

