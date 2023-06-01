The Lincolnshire man revealed he spent four days in the intensive care unit after the incident and said his protective equipment and the medics and marshals ‘saved me from any more problems’.

Johnson’s injuries are reported to have included a broken leg.

In a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, the 42-year-old wrote: “So most will know but some won’t, but I’ve been laid flat in a Czech hospital in ICU 4 days and in a way (in) bed the last 7 days.

Gary Johnson celebrates his second Isle of Man TT Supersport win in 2014

“To say where I’ve been and back in that time… I just wanna thank all medics, marshals, and everybody on the scene of the accident.

“My protective gear and their rapid thinking and care undoubtedly saved me from any more problems.

“Yes, I’m gutted to miss the Isle of Man TT but (it) must not have been meant to be! I’d put so much prep in this year to be back challenging at the sharp end on the smaller bikes, sorry and thank you to so many people.”

