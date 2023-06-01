News you can trust since 1737
TT 2023: Gary Johnson 'gutted' to miss out after spending 'four days in intensive care unit' after crash in Czech Republic

Two-time Isle of Man TT Supersport winner Gary Johnson says it ‘wasn’t meant to be’ after he was ruled out of the Mountain Course festival following a crash at Horice in the Czech Republic last month.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read

The Lincolnshire man revealed he spent four days in the intensive care unit after the incident and said his protective equipment and the medics and marshals ‘saved me from any more problems’.

Johnson’s injuries are reported to have included a broken leg.

In a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, the 42-year-old wrote: “So most will know but some won’t, but I’ve been laid flat in a Czech hospital in ICU 4 days and in a way (in) bed the last 7 days.

Gary Johnson celebrates his second Isle of Man TT Supersport win in 2014
Gary Johnson celebrates his second Isle of Man TT Supersport win in 2014
“To say where I’ve been and back in that time… I just wanna thank all medics, marshals, and everybody on the scene of the accident.

“My protective gear and their rapid thinking and care undoubtedly saved me from any more problems.

“Yes, I’m gutted to miss the Isle of Man TT but (it) must not have been meant to be! I’d put so much prep in this year to be back challenging at the sharp end on the smaller bikes, sorry and thank you to so many people.”

Johnson claimed his maiden TT Supersport success in 2011 and added a second win in the class in 2014.

