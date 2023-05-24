Harrison crashed in the opening Superstock race at the North West 200 and sustained a broken right collarbone and a hairline fracture to his left radius.

The 24-year-old was knocked unconscious in the incident, with his concussion delaying surgery on his damaged collarbone for six days.

Harrison remained hopeful of being able to compete at the TT, but the Manx rider and Honda Racing UK team manager Havier Beltran have jointly decided he is not fit enough to race.

Honda Racing UK rider Nathan Harrison has been ruled out of the Isle of Man TT through injury

A dejected Harrison said: “I am obviously absolutely gutted to be missing my first race for Honda Racing UK at the TT, but in reality, this is the best decision for my health and safety, and for my future career.

“If I rushed things then raced and caused further damage or went slow and finished outside of the top 15 I wouldn’t be doing myself justice. I want to race at the TT 100 per cent fit and healthy and achieve the results that I know I am capable of.

“Thank you to Honda for the opportunity and for everything they have done up to this point,” he added.

“I look forward to continuing to build from here as the year progresses when I get back to full fitness. My TT 2024 preparations begin now.”

Team boss Beltran said the decision was in Harrison’s ‘best interest’.

“Nathan and I have talked through this decision together to make sure that we are in agreement,” he said.

“It is in his best interest to withdraw from this year’s Isle of Man TT races and to focus on making a full recovery from the injuries that he sustained at the North West.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Nathan for all of the hard work and dedication that he has shown up to this point. We wish him all the best with his recovery.”

Harrison joins a TT injury list that includes former Supersport race winner Lee Johnston, who was badly hurt in a crash at the North West 200, and southern Irishman Michael Sweeney, who has also been ruled out of the TT through injuries sustained in a crash at the Ulster road race on May 13.