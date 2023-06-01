News you can trust since 1737
TT 2023: Manx rider Conor Cummins to miss Thursday qualifying due to illness

Manx rider Conor Cummins elected to skip Thursday's fourth qualifying session due to illness.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:53 BST

Cummins confirmed his decision on social media and said he would instead concentrate on being fully ready for Friday’s final qualifying sessions.

In a short post, the Ramsey man said: “Unfortunately I won’t be out tonight in Q4 due to illness. Trying to be 100% for tomorrow.”

The home favourite lapped at 130.625mph on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Superbike on Wednesday evening and clocked 129.825mph on the Superstock machine.

Conor Cummins on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Superbike in qualifying at the Isle of Man TT on WednesdayConor Cummins on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Superbike in qualifying at the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday
However, Cummins did not go out on his Supersport machine, citing a minor arm issue.

The 37-year-old, who made his TT debut in 2006, is still chasing a maiden victory at the event.

He has claimed 12 podiums and last year set his fastest lap at 133.116mph on his way to second place in the Superstock race.

