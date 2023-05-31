Stevenson, from Ripon, came off his Superbike machine at Creg-ny-Baa on the first lap of Tuesday evening’s qualifying session.

He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital in Douglas for treatment.

A statement from his team on Wednesday morning said: “U fortunately during the first lap of qualifying on Tuesday, Matt fell off at the Creg.

Matt Stevenson on the Dafabet Kawasaki at Barregarrow during TT qualifying on Tuesday evening

“In doing that [he] sustained a broken leg.”