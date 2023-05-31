News you can trust since 1737
TT 2023: Matt Stevenson ruled out after sustaining broken leg after crash on Dafabet Racing Kawasaki at Creg-ny-Baa

Dafabet Racing Kawasaki rider Matt Stevenson has been ruled out of the Isle of Man TT after sustaining a broken leg.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 31st May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read

Stevenson, from Ripon, came off his Superbike machine at Creg-ny-Baa on the first lap of Tuesday evening’s qualifying session.

He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital in Douglas for treatment.

A statement from his team on Wednesday morning said: “U fortunately during the first lap of qualifying on Tuesday, Matt fell off at the Creg.

Matt Stevenson on the Dafabet Kawasaki at Barregarrow during TT qualifying on Tuesday eveningMatt Stevenson on the Dafabet Kawasaki at Barregarrow during TT qualifying on Tuesday evening
“In doing that [he] sustained a broken leg.”

The team said further information would be provided ‘when we get it’.

Related topics:Ripon