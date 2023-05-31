TT 2023: Matt Stevenson ruled out after sustaining broken leg after crash on Dafabet Racing Kawasaki at Creg-ny-Baa
Dafabet Racing Kawasaki rider Matt Stevenson has been ruled out of the Isle of Man TT after sustaining a broken leg.
Stevenson, from Ripon, came off his Superbike machine at Creg-ny-Baa on the first lap of Tuesday evening’s qualifying session.
He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital in Douglas for treatment.
A statement from his team on Wednesday morning said: “U fortunately during the first lap of qualifying on Tuesday, Matt fell off at the Creg.
“In doing that [he] sustained a broken leg.”
The team said further information would be provided ‘when we get it’.