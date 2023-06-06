Michael Dunlop (MD Racing/SC Project Paton) celebrates winning his 24th TT in the first Supertwin race with runner-up Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton) and third-placed Jamie Coward (KTS Racing/Steadplan Kawasaki)

The Northern Ireland rider has overtaken England’s John McGuinness in the hall of fame after completing a sensational hat-trick following his wins in the opening Supersport and Superbike races over the weekend.

Dunlop, riding his MD Racing Paton, annihilated the opposition on the Italian machine to secure an historic triumph on a glorious sun-kissed evening on Mona’s Isle.

He is now only two wins away from equalling Joey’s long-standing record of 26 wins, which has stood since 2000.

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Paton) secured his 24th Isle of Man TT victory in the first Supertwin race on Tuesday to become the second most successful TT rider ever

The legendary Dunlop name is now first and second on the all-time winners’ list, with the revered Ulster motorcycling family now sharing 55 TT wins, including Michael’s father Robert’s five victories.

Cork man Mike Browne sealed his maiden TT rostrum for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing on Graeme Hanna’s Paton after narrowly edging out Jamie Coward (KTS Racing/Steadplan Kawasaki) on the last lap.

Dunlop, who unofficially smashed his lap record in qualifying with a 123mph speed from a standing start, was already 4.5s up on Coward at Glen Helen on the first of three laps.

An opening speed of 121.229mph from a standing start gave him a lead of 14.3s as he slowed for his compulsory pit-stop.

The 34-year-old was streaking clear on the time sheets and had increased his advantage to 21 seconds on the second lap, overtaking Coward – who started 20 seconds ahead of Dunlop – to lead on the road.

Browne was on a charge on the Italian Paton and was only 1.9s behind Coward at Ballaugh.

The 32-year-old then moved into second place for the first time when they reached the Bungalow, just 0.2s ahead of Coward, with Browne extending the gap to 2.1s by the end of lap two.

Dunlop, in total control, was managing his pace as the battle for the runner-up spot unfolded behind him.

At Ballaugh on the final lap, Coward had responded and moved into second place but only by 0.01s from Browne.

However, the Republic of Ireland rider – a winner in the Lightweight race at the Manx Grand Prix last year – pulled out all the stops to clinch the runner-up spot on the charge over the Mountain, edging out Coward by 2.2s after 113.19-miles of racing.

Dunlop’s winning margin was 26.78s as he clocked the fastest lap of the race at 121.905mph and set a new Supertwin race record in a time of 56m 21.575s.

Peter Hickman, who was permitted to participate in the race after failing to complete two qualifying laps in practice, was fourth on his PHR Performance Yamaha R7, 26s down on Coward. Hickman was granted permission to race after riding the machine in the solo warm-up lap in the morning.

Aussie Josh Brookes was fifth on the Dafabet Kawasaki ahead of French rider Pierre Yves Bian (VAS Engine Paton).

Dominic Herbertson (John M Paterson Kawasaki) finished seventh while Michael Rutter finalised the top eight on the Bathams Yamaha.