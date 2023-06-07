Michael Dunlop celerbates his 25th Isle of Man TT victory and the first 130mph TT lap on a Supersport machine after a record-breaking performance on Wednesday

The Ulster rider put his head down on a thrilling final lap to fend off the hard-charging Peter Hickman, who also clocked a 130mph lap as he finished second by 9.6s in the four-lap race on his Trooper Triumph by PHR.

It was Dunlop’s 11th triumph in the middleweight category and his fourth Supersport TT win in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His new lap record on the final lap was 130.403mph on his MD Racing Yamaha, with Hickman managing 130.219mph. Dunlop also set a new race record in a time of 1h 10m 50.234s – 31.8s under his previous best time.

Michael Dunlop on his MD Racing Yamaha at Union Mills in the second Supersport TT race on Wednesday

Dean Harrison, who finished third for the fourth time in four races, was also under Dunlop’s old 2022 lap record (129.475mph) as he lapped at 129.697mph on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

The historic 130mph milestone comes 16 years after John McGuinness set the first 130mph TT lap at the Centenary TT in 2007 on the HM Plant Honda Superbike.

Dunlop, who also won four races in a week at the TT in 2013 and 2014, is now one win away from drawing level with his uncle Joey’s all-time TT record of 26 victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ballymoney man will have three more opportunities to achieve the feat, with Dunlop competing in Friday’s Superstock and Supertwin races ahead of the blue riband six-lap Senior race.

He made his usual lightning-fast start to lead by 5.2s from Harrison at Ramsey hairpin on the first lap, with Hickman 0.7s further behind in third.

Under blue skies and warm sunshine, an opening speed of 128.809mph gave Dunlop an advantage of 6.6s from Harrison, who had an increased gap of 2.4s over Hickman at the Grandstand.

When Dunlop slowed for his pit-stop at the end of lap two, clocking 129.370mph, he was in control by 11.6s from Hickman, who had moved ahead of Harrison when they reached the Bungalow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hickman, who started from his usual number 10, was beginning to up his pace and reduced Dunlop’s cushion to 8.1s at the end of lap three.

Harrison had now dropped out of contention, with the Bradford rider over 20 seconds further adrift in third.

Dunlop’s lead was cut further to 7.6s at Glen Helen, but he responded on the run to Ballaugh Bridge to lead by 8.2s.

The leaders were on 130mph pace but it was Dunlop who was now finding an extra level, extending his advantage to 9.4s at Ramsey hairpin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He powered over the Mountain and drew a large cheer from the Grandstand following confirmation of the first 130mph Supersport lap and his remarkable 25th TT win.

Hickman was 9.6s behind after 150.92-miles of racing, also setting a 130mph lap, with Harrison rounding out the top three, 24.8s behind Hickman.

Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) claimed fourth from Jamie Coward (KTS Racing/Steadplan Yamaha) by 11.8s, while young prospect James Hind was an excellent sixth on his Yamaha.

Paul Jordan from Magherafelt finished seventh on the PreZ Racing Yamaha ahead of Craig Neve (Bathams Racing Triumph), while David Johnson (Jackson Racing Honda) and Dominic Herbertson (Dafabet Kawasaki) completed the top 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Browne, who missed the first Supersport race after blowing an engine on the solo warm-up lap, was 12th on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha.