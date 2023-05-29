The 21-time winner led the Superbike times with a speed of 131.782mph on his Hawk Racing Honda on his second lap by 0.85s from Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki), who managed 131.674mph.

Peter Hickman (Monster Energy FHO Racing BMW), last year’s Superbike and Senior race winner, lapped at 131.254mph in perfect conditions around the Mountain Course, which paved the way for some impressive speeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop was unofficially under his own lap record in the Supertwin class, clocking 122.907mph from a standing start on the Paton, 29 seconds quicker than Jamie Coward (KTS/Steadplan Kawasaki), who did 119.758mph.

Michael Dunlop at Ballacraine on his MD Racing Honda during opening practice at the Isle of Man TT on Monday

A double winner in 2022 in the Supersport races, Dunlop also headed the time sheets on his 600cc Yamaha R6 on Monday with a lap of 127.019mph from a standing start, with Hickman second fastest on the Trooper Triumph by PHR (126.814mph).

The Ulsterman also set the pace in the Superstock class on his MD Racing Honda at 130.426mph from a standing start, with Aussie Josh Brookes lapping at 126.404mph on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop’s long-time sponsor Gary Ryan said he ‘didn’t expect’ Dunlop’s lap record pace so early at the beginning of practice week.

“He was quick on the Paton and he’s quick on the Supersport bike,” he said.

Ulsterman Michael Dunlop works on his MD Racing Yamaha during the opening day of practice at TT 2023

“I didn’t expect that (unofficial Supertwin lap record) but it’s a long week. With the weather forecast this week there will be plenty of laps and he’ll be sore come Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fair play to the organisers because the way things are going today we could be getting about nine laps in.”

Yorkshireman Harrison, who was less than a second down on Dunlop’s Superbike lap, was also in fine form on his Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

“I’m obviously aiming for the podium at the very least but of course we’ll be trying for the win,” he said.

Dean Harrison was second fastest in the Superbike qualifying session on his DAO Racing Kawasaki at the Isle of Man TT on Monday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the Superbike is the best it’s ever been, we’ve had some upgrades this year so hopefully, we should see this in our results.

“We had three podiums at the North West 200 a few weeks ago and the bike was fantastic so I’m looking forward to putting what we learnt out there into practice at the TT.”

John McGuinness was fourth fastest in the Superbike class at 129.398mph on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade ahead of Manxman Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda), who recorded his best lap of 129.081mph.

Coward completed the top six in the Superbike standings on his KTS Racing/Steadplan Honda at 129.017mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Supersports, Harrison was third fastest (125.494mph) behind Dunlop and Hickman on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, followed by Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) at 124.604mph.

Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley led the Sidecar session (117.431mph) from 12-time winners Ben and Tom Birchall (117.153mph).

Leading female racer Maria Costello came off at Ballaugh Bridge but was not badly hurt.

In a change for 2023, a daytime practice session was held on Monday, when the newcomers’ speed control lap was delayed by around 25 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free practice for the solo and Sidecar competitors followed, with the first qualifying sessions taking place in the afternoon.