Majestic Michael Dunlop blitzed his rivals to win the RST Superbike race for his 23rd Isle of Man TT triumph on Sunday.
By Kyle White
Published 4th Jun 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 16:59 BST
Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing Honda at St Ninian's in Saturday's RST Superbike raceNorthern Ireland's Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing Honda at St Ninian's in Saturday's RST Superbike race
Dunlop is now the joint second most successful rider in the history of the event with John McGuinness, three wins behind his legendary uncle Joey’s all-time tally of 26.

The 34-year-old broke the Superbike TT lap record from a standing start with a speed of 134.519mph on the Hawk Racing Honda, before Dunlop lifted the benchmark further on lap two, clocking 135.046mph as he slowed for his first pit-stop.

Peter Hickman later had the consolation of a new Superbike lap record as he did 135.445mph on the sixth and final lap, overhauling Dean Harrison to snatch second place at the end.

It was Dunlop’s first Superbike success at the TT since he won the corresponding race in 2018, and his eighth in the blue riband class overall.

The Ballymoney man’s commanding win also comes 10 years after he last rode a Honda Fireblade in the Superbike class at the TT, when he claimed the Superbike spoils for his maiden big bike triumph on the Honda Legends machine in 2013.

Dunlop also won the first Supersport race on Saturday and will be aiming to keep his winning streak going in Tuesday’s first RL360 Superstock race.

More to follow.

