TT 2023: Michael Dunlop refuses to be drawn on prospect of making history after 22nd victory

Michael Dunlop says he isn’t thinking about the prospect of making history this week at the Isle of Man TT after claiming his 22nd victory on Saturday.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 21:07 BST- 2 min read

The Northern Ireland rider won the opening Monster Energy Supersport race to seal his third successive triumph in the class and his 10th overall in the middleweight category.

He is now one win away from matching John McGuinness’s tally of 23 TT wins and four outside his uncle Joey’s all-time record of 26, which has stood since 2000.

Dunlop is riding in seven more races over the next week and has been in blistering form at TT 2023, setting the fastest lap ever around the Mountain Course in final qualifying on Friday with a speed of 135.531mph on the Hawk Racing Honda.

Michael Dunlop on the approach to the Gooseneck on his MD Racing Yamaha in Saturday's opening Monster Energy Supersport raceMichael Dunlop on the approach to the Gooseneck on his MD Racing Yamaha in Saturday's opening Monster Energy Supersport race
He can equal McGuinness and become the joint second most successful rider ever with victory in Sunday’s RST Superbike race (14:40), but the 34-year-old is taking nothing for granted.

“I just keep riding the bike and whatever happens, happens,” he said.

“When you’re winning races around here it’s good on bikes you have built yourself, and it’s a wee bit more extra.”

Reflecting on the race, he added: “It was a good race I must say and I backed off a lot there on the last two laps. I felt real good, the bike felt real good and I just went steady there – happy.

“I hit a lot of traffic but I just steadied myself up. I had to just pace myself, calm down and I got a bit excited at the start because I had a bit of traffic and thought ‘I need to move on here’.

“It’s good to see there’s a bit of speed in the old dog yet and thanks to all the lads – it’s hard work and the wee bike is still winning,” he added.

“The weather is good, there’s a million people out there and everything’s fantastic so you can’t beat it.

“I’m here to win races and it’s great winning around here. It’s not the easiest place to win around so when you’re winning races, you’re doing something right.

“The wee engine is good and we’ll get it stripped down tonight and see what’s going on inside, and make sure that everything is going alright (ahead of Wednesday’s second Supersport TT).”

