The Northern Ireland rider, who also won Saturday’s first Supersport race, is now three wins behind his legendary uncle Joey’s all-time record of 26 victories, which has stood since 2000.

Dunlop signalled his intentions in final qualifying on Friday by recording the fastest ever TT lap at 135.531mph on the Hawk Racing Honda and the 34-year-old came flying out of the traps on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stormed into an early lead and was more than six seconds clear of Dean Harrison at the end of the first lap after clocking 134.519mph from a standing start for a new Superbike TT record.

Ballymoney's Michael Dunlop with the Superbike TT trophy after claiming his 23rd victory for a double at the 2023 festival

The 34-year-old blasted the lap record again on lap two with a speed of 135.046mph as he slowed for his first pit-stop, increasing his advantage to 14.6s.

Dunlop stretched his lead to 22 seconds by the end of the fourth lap and nursed the Honda home to claim his first Superbike TT win since 2018 – his eighth success in total in the showpiece class.

Last year’s winner, Peter Hickman, mounted a late charge on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW, setting a new Superbike TT lap record of 135.445mph on the sixth and final lap to snatch the runner-up spot from Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the day belonged to Dunlop, who is on the brink of something very special this week.

“I’ve raced against the prime,” Dunlop said.

“John (McGuinness) beat us, Dean – they’ve all been hard chargers. John’s a great ambassador for the sport and I don’t think of records or anything, but to be alongside somebody like John is an honour really.

“It’s good and people doubted me, but I can’t say enough about Stuart (Hicken) and his team – they had faith in me and the team just kept pushing me to get the best out of the bike and telling me, ‘you’ve got it’.

“The boys have worked phenomenal and the bike has been phenomenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad