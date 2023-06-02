TT 2023: Michael Dunlop sets fastest ever lap around Mountain Course with unofficial lap record in final qualifying
The Ulster rider clocked 135.531mph on the Hawk Racing Honda on his flying lap, posting a time of 16m 42.189s after a standing start lap of 134.270mph.
Peter Hickman remains the official lap record holder with his lap of 135.452mph set during the 2018 Senior.
It was a searing performance by 34-year-old Dunlop, who was also fastest in the Supersport (127.51mph) and Supertwin sessions on another sun-kissed day on the Island on Friday, setting an unofficial lap record on the Italian Paton of 123.474mph from a standing start.
The 34-year-old has won 21 races at the TT and is only two wins behind John McGuinness and five behind his uncle Joey’s all-time record haul of 26 victories going into Saturday’s opening Monster Energy Supersport TT.