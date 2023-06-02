News you can trust since 1737
TT 2023: Michael Dunlop sets fastest ever lap around Mountain Course with unofficial lap record in final qualifying

Michael Dunlop became the fastest rider ever around the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course with a blazing unofficial lap record on Friday.
By Kyle White
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

The Ulster rider clocked 135.531mph on the Hawk Racing Honda on his flying lap, posting a time of 16m 42.189s after a standing start lap of 134.270mph.

Peter Hickman remains the official lap record holder with his lap of 135.452mph set during the 2018 Senior.

It was a searing performance by 34-year-old Dunlop, who was also fastest in the Supersport (127.51mph) and Supertwin sessions on another sun-kissed day on the Island on Friday, setting an unofficial lap record on the Italian Paton of 123.474mph from a standing start.

Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing Honda at Union Mills in Superbike qualifying at the Isle of Man TTNorthern Ireland's Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing Honda at Union Mills in Superbike qualifying at the Isle of Man TT
The 34-year-old has won 21 races at the TT and is only two wins behind John McGuinness and five behind his uncle Joey’s all-time record haul of 26 victories going into Saturday’s opening Monster Energy Supersport TT.

