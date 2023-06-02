The Ulster rider clocked 135.531mph on the Hawk Racing Honda on his flying lap, posting a time of 16m 42.189s after a standing start lap of 134.270mph.

Peter Hickman remains the official lap record holder with his lap of 135.452mph set during the 2018 Senior.

It was a searing performance by 34-year-old Dunlop, who was also fastest in the Supersport (127.51mph) and Supertwin sessions on another sun-kissed day on the Island on Friday, setting an unofficial lap record on the Italian Paton of 123.474mph from a standing start.

Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing Honda at Union Mills in Superbike qualifying at the Isle of Man TT