Dunlop is standing on the shoulder of giants after a Supersport double in 2022 raised his total of victories around the Mountain Course at the event to 21, leaving him two wins behind England’s John McGuinness and his legendary uncle Joey, whose all-time record of 26 wins has stood since 2000.

The 34-year-old has a golden opportunity to equal or even eclipse McGuinness over the next two weeks and become the second most successful TT rider in history.

It is also possible that Dunlop could match Joey’s record or even overtake the Ulster sporting icon, although this would require a repeat of Ian Hutchinson’s famous 2010 feat of five wins in a week, or the first ever TT six-timer if he’s to accede the throne as the new number one. A tall order indeed.

Michael Dunlop on his MD Racing Superstock Honda at Ballacraine during Isle of Man TT practice on Monday

Yet, the addition of an extra Superstock and Supertwin race gives Dunlop – lining up in eight races – more opportunities to build on his magnificent TT strike-rate.

His performances at the North West 200 earlier this month caught the eye, with Dunlop mixing it at the front most notably in the Superbike races on his Hawk Racing Honda.

The Ballymoney man is riding a Honda Superbike for the first time since he sealed his maiden win in the blue riband class at the TT a decade ago, when rode for the Honda Legends team alongside McGuinness.

He holds leading claims in the Supersport and Supertwin classes and is also a leading contender in both three-lap Superstock events.

As opening practice for the TT gets under way on the Isle of Man on Monday – with a promising weather forecast for the week ahead – a fighting fit Dunlop will be looking to put down a marker from the off in his quest for more glory at road racing’s ‘Olympics’.

“If you’re a road racer then your biggest goal is the TT – it’s the Olympic gold medal,” Dunlop said.

“In my opinion it’s the biggest road race in the world and you want to win on the best stage. If you win there, then you’re top of the game and for me it’s always been [about] the TT, always has been and probably always will be.”

His two wins last June propelled Dunlop past the milestone 20 wins mark, with McGuinness’ and Joey’s seats at the head of the TT’s top table suddenly looking vulnerable.

However, Dunlop – the last bastion of the revered family road racing dynasty – steadfastly refuses to look beyond the next race.

“I don’t even think it about because this place throws up that many spanners in the works – you can have a good year here or a bad one,” said Dunlop, who won eight TT races in two years after back-to-back four-timers in 2013 and 2014.

“All I want to do is win races and if that gets me places then it gets me places, but if it doesn’t, then it doesn’t.

“My era was different that Joey’s era and all I can do is try and win races; I’m not looking at goals or overall wins.”