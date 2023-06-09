Peter Hickman set the first 136mph lap at the Isle of Man TT on his way to victory in the second Superstock race on Friday

The English rider is now level with Northern Ireland’s Phillip McCallen and the late, great Steve Hislop on the all-time winners’ list after a sensational performance in Friday’s second three-lap Superstock race.

It was also the 36-year-old’s fifth straight win in the class as he left his rivals trailing in his wake on the Monster Energy by FHO BMW, with Ulsterman Michael Dunlop having to settle for second place on his MD Racing Honda, 17 seconds behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hickman raised the bar to 136.358mph on the M1000RR machine to wrap up victory in style, while Dunlop was also under the previous Superstock record after a final lap speed of 134.730mph.

As it stands, the 7.4-mile Dundrod course at the Ulster Grand Prix still remains the fastest road racing venue in the world after Hickman’s lap record of 136.415mph in 2019.

He also set a new Superstock TT race record in a time of 50m 48.30s for the 113.19-mile race.

Dean Harrison finished third for the fifth time at TT 2023 on the DAO Racing Kawasaki, 40.8s down on runner-up Dunlop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a close opening lap, there was nothing to choose between Hickman and Dunlop, with only 0.8s separating them at Ramsey hairpin.

A standing start lap of 134.069mph gave the English rider a gap of 1.8s when they slowed for their mandatory pit-stops.

Dunlop, going for a record-equalling 26th TT win, tried all he could to stick with Hickman, but the Louth man began to edge away on lap two and extended his lead to 5.1s as they started the third and final circuit.

The BMW rider then upped the ante with a blistering final lap to break Dunlop’s resolve, finally blasting his 2018 outright lap record which he set at 135.452mph in the Senior TT on the Smiths Racing BMW Superbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a statement display by Hickman, who says he will now consider the option of riding his Superstock machine in Saturday’s blue riband Senior after encountering handling issues with his Superbike.

Behind the top three, Manx rider Conor Cummins – back in action after sitting out the second Supersport race to give him more recovery time following illness – battled to a solid fourth.

The Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider was 18.3s down on Harrison and 23.7s up on Aussie Josh Brookes in fifth on the second of the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW machines.

Jamie Coward was only half-a-second behind Brookes in sixth on the KTS Racing/Steadplan Honda, while the top eight was completed by James Hillier (OMG Yamaha) and Honda Racing UK’s John McGuinness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banbridge man Shaun Anderson was 11th with Paul Jordan 16th on the PreZ Racing Yamaha.