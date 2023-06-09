Peter Hickman won a drama-filled second Supertwin race on Friday at the Isle of Man TT on his PHR Performance Yamaha

Ulsterman Dunlop was a commanding winner of the first race on his Paton and was leading at Ramsey Hairpin on the opening lap by over five seconds from Browne.

However, the Northern Ireland rider began to slow and was soon touring on the Italian machine at the 32nd Milestone.

Dunlop can no longer surpass his uncle Joey’s record of 26 victories this year, although he does have another chance of drawing level with ‘Yer Maun’ in Saturday’s six-lap Milwaukee Senior TT finale.

Michael Dunlop at the start of the Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT on Friday on the MD Racing/SC Project Paton. The machine broke down on the first lap when Dunlop was leading

The 34-year-old’s demise left the way clear for Browne – who clinched an excellent runner-up finish in the first race – and the Republic of Ireland rider took control on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton.

He opened an advantage of 16.5s over Hickman (PHR Performance Yamaha) by Ramsey on the second lap, but Browne was left dejected when his machine developed clutch problems and he retired at the end of lap two coming out of the Nook onto Glencrutchery Road.

That left Hickman, a Supertwin winner in 2022, with a clear advantage and he was 40 seconds ahead of Dominic Herbertson (J M Paterson/CC Engineering Kawasaki) at Glen Helen on the third and final lap.

Newcastle rider Herbertson then retired at Barregarrow in a race of attrition, leaving French rider Pierre Yves Bian (VAS Engine Paton) to fight it out with Josh Brookes (Dafabet Racing Kawasaki) for the runner-up spot.

A devastated Mike Browne walks back to the paddock after his Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton broke down while he was leading the second Supertwin TT race

Hickman closed out a treble and claimed his 12th TT win by 47.78s from Bian, who was only two seconds ahead of Brookes at the finish.

Third-placed Brookes set the fastest lap of the race at 120.939mph but it wasn’t enough to bridge the deficit to Bian.

Stefano Bonetti (Team ILR Paton) finished fourth ahead of Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Kawasaki).

Barry Furber (DC Auto Repairs Yamaha) rounded out the top six.

A host of retirements also included Paul Jordan from Magherafelt (PreZ Racing Kawasaki), who claimed his first TT rostrum in third 12 months ago.

The race was started by the brother of tragic Isle of Man TT rider Raul Torras Martinez in his memory.

The 46-year-old was killed in a crash in the first Supertwin race on the third and final lap on Tuesday evening after coming off his Aprilia at Alpine.