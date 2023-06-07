News you can trust since 1737
TT 2023: Round-up of results from the first Supertwin race as Michael Dunlop seals 24th victory

Michael Dunlop became the second most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT after winning the opening Supertwin race on his Paton on Tuesday evening, giving the Northern Ireland rider 24 victories.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read

Carole Nash Supertwin Race 1 (3 laps)

1 M Dunlop (Paton) 56m 21.475s

2 M Browne (Paton) +26.783s

Michael Dunlop celebrates winning his 24th TT in the first Supertwin race with runner-up Mike BrowneMichael Dunlop celebrates winning his 24th TT in the first Supertwin race with runner-up Mike Browne
Michael Dunlop celebrates winning his 24th TT in the first Supertwin race with runner-up Mike Browne
3 J Coward (Kawasaki) +2.237a

4 P Hickman (Yamaha) +26.045s

5 J Brookes (Kawasaki) +11.129s

6 P Bian (Paton) +43.446s

7 D Herbertson (Kawasaki) +11.719s

8 M Rutter (Yamaha) +33.396s

9 B Furber (Yamaha) +20.220s

10 R Hodson (Kawasaki) +17.203s

11 M Evans (Aprilia) +15.372s

12 M Dokoupil (Aprilia) +9.718s

Fastest lap: Dunlop 121.905mph (18m 34.213s)

New Race Record: Dunlop 56m 21.475s

