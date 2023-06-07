TT 2023: Round-up of results from the first Supertwin race as Michael Dunlop seals 24th victory
Michael Dunlop became the second most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT after winning the opening Supertwin race on his Paton on Tuesday evening, giving the Northern Ireland rider 24 victories.
Carole Nash Supertwin Race 1 (3 laps)
1 M Dunlop (Paton) 56m 21.475s
2 M Browne (Paton) +26.783s
3 J Coward (Kawasaki) +2.237a
4 P Hickman (Yamaha) +26.045s
5 J Brookes (Kawasaki) +11.129s
6 P Bian (Paton) +43.446s
7 D Herbertson (Kawasaki) +11.719s
8 M Rutter (Yamaha) +33.396s
9 B Furber (Yamaha) +20.220s
10 R Hodson (Kawasaki) +17.203s
11 M Evans (Aprilia) +15.372s
12 M Dokoupil (Aprilia) +9.718s
Fastest lap: Dunlop 121.905mph (18m 34.213s)
New Race Record: Dunlop 56m 21.475s