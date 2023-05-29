News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

TT 2023: Sidecar passenger Callum Crowe being treated for leg injury after incident in first qualifying

Sidecar passenger Callum Crowe is being treated for a leg injury following an incident in the Sidecar qualifying session on Monday afternoon.
By Kyle White
Published 29th May 2023, 18:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 18:32 BST

One of the leading contenders in the class with brother and driver Ryan, the Manxman was injured in the incident at Laurel Bank.

A statement from the Isle of Man TT said: “Following an incident at Laurel Bank in this afternoon’s sidecar qualifying session, Callum Crowe, passenger in outfit number 3, is reported to have sustained a leg injury and is now receiving treatment. We send Callum our best wishes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Manx Sidecar passenger Callum Crowe is being treated for a leg injury after an incident at Laurel Bank on MondayManx Sidecar passenger Callum Crowe is being treated for a leg injury after an incident at Laurel Bank on Monday
Manx Sidecar passenger Callum Crowe is being treated for a leg injury after an incident at Laurel Bank on Monday