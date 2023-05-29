TT 2023: Sidecar passenger Callum Crowe being treated for leg injury after incident in first qualifying
Sidecar passenger Callum Crowe is being treated for a leg injury following an incident in the Sidecar qualifying session on Monday afternoon.
By Kyle White
Published 29th May 2023, 18:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 18:32 BST
One of the leading contenders in the class with brother and driver Ryan, the Manxman was injured in the incident at Laurel Bank.
A statement from the Isle of Man TT said: “Following an incident at Laurel Bank in this afternoon’s sidecar qualifying session, Callum Crowe, passenger in outfit number 3, is reported to have sustained a leg injury and is now receiving treatment. We send Callum our best wishes.”