Davey Todd toasted his maiden Isle of Man TT success in a pulsating opening Superstock battle with Peter Hickman that went down to the wire.

The Milwaukee BMW rider led throughout the postponed three-lap race but Hickman had closed the deficit to half-a-second at Ballaugh Bridge on the final lap.

Todd, though, extended his lead to 1.1s at Ramsey and held his nerve on the run over the Mountain to secure a long coveted victory by 2.2s from his FHO Racing BMW rival.

Ulsterman Michael Dunlop rounded out the top three as he finished third on his Hawk Racing Honda, 17.7s down on runner-up Hickman, who set the fastest lap of the race on the last lap at 135.140mph.

Davey Todd with the Superstock silverware after winning his maiden race at the Isle of Man TT

Dean Harrison claimed fourth on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade, 3.6s behind 27-time winner Dunlop.

James Hillier (WTF Racing Honda) and Jamie Coward (KTS Racing Honda) completed the top six.

British Superstock 1000 title leader Todd’s victory ended a run of five straight Superstock wins for Hickman, who set a 136mph lap record in the class in 2023 when he did the double.

The 28-year-old sealed his first TT rostrum in the Superstock class in 2022, finishing third behind Hickman and Conor Cummins.

Davey Todd won the RL360 Superstock race on the Milwaukee BMW to earn his first Isle of Man TT victory

Todd’s triumph was also a first victory for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team at the TT since Dunlop won the Superbike race in 2018 on the Tyco BMW.

The Saltburn man – second in the Superbike and Supersport races – took the lead from the off but was only half-a-second ahead of Hickman at Ramsey on the first lap, with Harrison 3.1s behind and Dunlop in fourth, just 0.021s further in arrears.

At the end of the lap, Todd’s advantage was up to 1.7s following a standing start speed of 133.362mph as he slowed for his compulsory pit-stop.

Hickman lapped at 133.137mph with Dunlop now into third, 3.8s behind the FHO BMW rider after clocking a speed of 132.639mph on his MD Racing Honda.

Todd enjoyed a quick pit-stop, gaining around 1.2s on Hickman and was 2.8s ahead at Ballaugh Bridge on the second lap.

The English rider’s cushion was cut by a few tenths by Hickman to 2.5s at the end of the lap, with Dunlop third, 7.1s behind and 4.3s up on Harrison in fourth.

Onto the final lap and Hickman was beginning to mount a charge, slashing Todd’s lead to half-a-second at Ballaugh.

With the outcome finely poised, both riders encountered traffic over the Mountain but managed to get through, with Todd stringing together a strong final sector to secure his first TT success.

John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) was seventh ahead of Manx rider Conor Cummins (Padgett’s Honda), Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) and Mike Browne (IN Competition Aprilia).

Paul Jordan finished 12th on the Jackson Racing Honda behind Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW), while 16-time winner Ian Hutchinson was 13th (Padgett’s Honda).

Thursday’s second Supersport race was called off due to rain showers and a revised schedule has been issued for Friday, when the postponed race will be held over four laps (11:45 BST).

The PE Superstock race will take place at 15:30 BST on Friday over three laps, although the Manx weather could have an impact again with showers forecast in the afternoon.