TT 2024: Davey Todd leads Supersport times on day one from James Hillier and Michael Dunlop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Opening practice was delayed by four hours to 2pm due to low cloud and wet conditions because of overnight rain.
After untimed practice sessions in the afternoon, timed qualifying commenced in the evening.
Michael Dunlop, who has won the last four Supersport races at the TT and holds the lap record after setting the first 130mph lap on a 600cc machine in 2023, was third quickest on his new MD Racing Triumph.
Dunlop lapped at 125.048mph and was a further 3.768s down on Todd’s benchmark, while James Hind impressed on his Suzuki, lapping at 124.488mph as he slotted into fourth on the day one leaderboard, 4.884s down on Dunlop.
Honda Racing UK’s Dean Harrison and Jamie Coward (KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Racing Triumph) rounded out the top six.
Peter Hickman, who also recorded a 130mph lap last year, was seventh after completing a single lap on the Troper by PHR Performance Triumph with a lap of 123.783mph from a standing start.
Aussie Josh Brookes was seventh on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha ahead of Manxman Conor Cummins (Padgett’s Honda) and Mike Browne, also riding a BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.
Hickman topped the Supertwin standings with a 118.011mph lap on the Swan Yamaha after one lap, with Davey Todd next (Dafabet Kawasaki), 19.314s behind.
Barry Furber was third on the DC Autos Newtown Yamaha at 114.958mph ahead of Irishman Browne (Scott Racing Aprilia) who went round at 114.91mph.
Ballymoney man Dunlop, a winner on the Paton last year, stopped at Greeba on his first lap before hitching a lift back to the Grandstand.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.