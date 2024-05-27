Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Davey Todd set the early pace in the Supersport class on the Powertoolmate Ducati as the Isle of Man TT got underway on Monday with a fastest lap of 125.601mph, which put him 1.014s up on James Hillier (Bournemouth Kawasaki), who clocked 125.483mph.

Opening practice was delayed by four hours to 2pm due to low cloud and wet conditions because of overnight rain.

After untimed practice sessions in the afternoon, timed qualifying commenced in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Dunlop, who has won the last four Supersport races at the TT and holds the lap record after setting the first 130mph lap on a 600cc machine in 2023, was third quickest on his new MD Racing Triumph.

Davey Todd set the Supersport pace on the Powertoolmate Ducati as pratice got underway at the the Isle of Man TT

Dunlop lapped at 125.048mph and was a further 3.768s down on Todd’s benchmark, while James Hind impressed on his Suzuki, lapping at 124.488mph as he slotted into fourth on the day one leaderboard, 4.884s down on Dunlop.

Honda Racing UK’s Dean Harrison and Jamie Coward (KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Racing Triumph) rounded out the top six.

Peter Hickman, who also recorded a 130mph lap last year, was seventh after completing a single lap on the Troper by PHR Performance Triumph with a lap of 123.783mph from a standing start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aussie Josh Brookes was seventh on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha ahead of Manxman Conor Cummins (Padgett’s Honda) and Mike Browne, also riding a BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

Michael Dunlop was third fastest in Supersport practice on his MD Racing Triumph on the first night of the 2024 Isle of Man TT

Hickman topped the Supertwin standings with a 118.011mph lap on the Swan Yamaha after one lap, with Davey Todd next (Dafabet Kawasaki), 19.314s behind.

Barry Furber was third on the DC Autos Newtown Yamaha at 114.958mph ahead of Irishman Browne (Scott Racing Aprilia) who went round at 114.91mph.